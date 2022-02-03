SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 919,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,134 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.35% of SkyWater Technology worth $24,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SkyWater Technology by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SkyWater Technology by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. 17.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

SKYT stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.42.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $35.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.25 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 93.99% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. On average, research analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cmi Oxbow Partners, Llc sold 34,368 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $528,579.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Manko sold 73,292 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $1,325,852.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,660 shares of company stock worth $4,938,432 in the last ninety days.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.