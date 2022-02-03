Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,527,394,000 after buying an additional 122,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,331,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,435,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after purchasing an additional 822,844 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS stock opened at $148.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.78 and a 1 year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $1,630,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,965 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,048 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.53.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.