Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Skyworks Solutions has increased its dividend by 51.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Skyworks Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to earn $11.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS traded down $9.93 on Thursday, reaching $138.54. 3,762,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.37. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $133.78 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.53.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $1,018,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,965 shares of company stock worth $14,280,048. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.