Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $133.00

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $133.00 and last traded at $138.50, with a volume of 161699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.47.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.53.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $1,513,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,965 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,048. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

