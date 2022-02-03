Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $133.00

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $133.00 and last traded at $138.50, with a volume of 161699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.47.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.53.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01.
In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $1,513,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,965 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,048. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWKS)
Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.
