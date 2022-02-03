SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 192,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,587,380 shares.The stock last traded at $19.50 and had previously closed at $19.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get SLM alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

SLM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 343,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.