SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,174. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 5.74.

In other news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in SM Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,395,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in SM Energy by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in SM Energy by 829.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,753,000 after acquiring an additional 719,026 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.