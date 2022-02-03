Smartshare (SSP) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $279,389.86 and $3,434.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00094728 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00017854 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000222 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

