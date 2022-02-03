SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.44.

SDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.30 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.39.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

