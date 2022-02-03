Snowball One Day Trading Volume Hits $37,024.00 (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Snowball has a market cap of $1.39 million and $37,024.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000654 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Snowball has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00050738 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.95 or 0.07181682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00055440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,105.87 or 0.99995413 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00054748 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,468,592 coins and its circulating supply is 5,734,514 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

