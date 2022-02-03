SnowGem (XSG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $45,383.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the dollar. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00020960 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000918 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 80.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

