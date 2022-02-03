SnowSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00006453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $36,131.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00050673 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,676.31 or 0.07189018 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00055718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,020.51 or 0.99443137 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00054570 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 462,744 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.