SOC Telemed Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 12,540 put options on the company. This is an increase of 9,400% compared to the typical volume of 132 put options.

TLMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered SOC Telemed to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SOC Telemed to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark decreased their target price on SOC Telemed from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

TLMD traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.78. 977,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a market cap of $280.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.05. SOC Telemed has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $9.48.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. SOC Telemed had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 77.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SOC Telemed will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.