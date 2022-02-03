Societe Generale Trims Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Target Price to CHF 105

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Societe Generale from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NVS. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Redburn Partners downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,619,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.30. Novartis has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.