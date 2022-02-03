Societe Generale Trims Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Target Price to CHF 105

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Societe Generale from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NVS. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Redburn Partners downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.
Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,619,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.30. Novartis has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $95.17.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
