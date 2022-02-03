SOLVE (SOLVE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $333,594.00

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One SOLVE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0840 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $36.58 million and approximately $333,594.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SOLVE has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00096098 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00017986 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000502 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 435,324,963 coins. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . The official website for SOLVE is solve.care

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

Buying and Selling SOLVE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

