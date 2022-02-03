SOMESING Trading Up 9.3% Over Last Week (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. SOMESING has a market cap of $116.45 million and $11.49 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for $0.0442 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SOMESING alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00050126 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.11 or 0.07075623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00055362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,589.17 or 0.99992266 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00054778 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,633,381,133 coins. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOMESING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOMESING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.