Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.33% of Sonic Automotive worth $29,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAH. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

SAH opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.36. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

