Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,955 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 43.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $57.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.79. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $69.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

