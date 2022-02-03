Sonoco Products (SON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Sonoco Products to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SON opened at $57.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonoco Products stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

