SORA Validator Token (VAL) Market Capitalization Reaches $147,488.14

SORA Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One SORA Validator Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SORA Validator Token has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. SORA Validator Token has a total market cap of $147,488.14 and approximately $5,110.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,276.44 or 0.99868852 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00077596 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00021556 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00025813 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.23 or 0.00456059 BTC.

SORA Validator Token Profile

SORA Validator Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 408,003 coins. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SORA Validator Token’s official website is sora.org . SORA Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

SORA Validator Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA Validator Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SORA Validator Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SORA Validator Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

