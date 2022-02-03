South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJI. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 122,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 145.88%.
About South Jersey Industries
South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.
