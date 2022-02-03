Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading Up 7.9%

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU) was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 155,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 161,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.50 million and a P/E ratio of 1.75.

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.55 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Energy Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Energy Corp. oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 31,000 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg and Mount Olive, and Mississippi.

