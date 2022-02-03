Spaceswap Market Cap Achieves $1.58 Million (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Spaceswap coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Spaceswap has traded flat against the dollar. Spaceswap has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00050738 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.95 or 0.07181682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00055440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,105.87 or 0.99995413 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00054748 BTC.

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi . The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spaceswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

