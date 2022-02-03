SparksPay (SPK) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. SparksPay has a market cap of $19,940.97 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000475 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,023,311 coins and its circulating supply is 10,784,095 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

