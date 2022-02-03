SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000.

MDY stock opened at $484.95 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $436.81 and a one year high of $533.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $500.26 and a 200-day moving average of $500.19.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

