Spectra Products (CVE:SSA) Trading Up 11.1%

Shares of Spectra Products Inc. (CVE:SSA) rose 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 319,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 88,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.86 million and a PE ratio of 12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Spectra Products Company Profile (CVE:SSA)

Spectra Inc, through its subsidiary Spectra Products Inc, manufactures and markets bus and truck transportation safety equipment in Canada, China, and the United States. It offers brake and wheel-end monitoring equipment as an after-market product. The company also provides Brake Safe, a visual brake stroke indicator system that permits vehicle drivers and maintenance personnel to visually determine the brake adjustment condition of a truck, trailer, or bus equipped with an air activated brake system; and Brake Inspector, an electronic version of Brake Safe, which offers an in-cab display of air brake status and permits diagnosis of various existing and potential brake problems.

