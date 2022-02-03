Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

Spectrum Brands has decreased its dividend by 72.3% over the last three years. Spectrum Brands has a payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

NYSE:SPB traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.10. 1,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,335. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.99. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $107.22. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spectrum Brands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Spectrum Brands worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

