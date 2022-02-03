SPINDLE Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $25.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 3rd. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $117,250.53 and approximately $25.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,098.48 or 0.99652577 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00079498 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.80 or 0.00254655 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00170985 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.33 or 0.00333975 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00009132 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001520 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001497 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.