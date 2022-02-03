Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $243.65

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 243.65 ($3.28) and traded as high as GBX 244 ($3.28). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 240 ($3.23), with a volume of 290,406 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.03) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 221 ($2.97).

The stock has a market cap of £962.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 243.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 235.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

