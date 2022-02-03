Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) PT Raised to $55.00 at Susquehanna

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its target price increased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.09.

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.71. 60,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,295. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.74. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,336,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $440,579,000 after purchasing an additional 134,355 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,596 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,792,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,595,000 after purchasing an additional 508,513 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth approximately $125,263,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,611,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 279,194 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

