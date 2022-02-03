Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.82.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of SAVE opened at $22.19 on Thursday. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.99. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Lynch Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 80,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

