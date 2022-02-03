Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Trading Down 7.9%

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) shares were down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.51. Approximately 2,968 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 322,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SRAD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

