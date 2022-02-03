Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPOT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.18.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $32.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.76. The company had a trading volume of 14,033,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,360. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $155.57 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.76 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.47.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,440,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.8% in the second quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 266,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,513,000 after buying an additional 49,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

