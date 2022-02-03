Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $280.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 75.26% from the stock’s previous close.
SPOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.18.
Shares of SPOT traded down $32.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,033,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,360. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.47. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $155.57 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.
