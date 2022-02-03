Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $280.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 75.26% from the stock’s previous close.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.18.

Shares of SPOT traded down $32.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,033,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,360. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.47. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $155.57 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

