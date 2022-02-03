Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $350.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.63% from the stock’s previous close.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.17.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $191.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of -106.62 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.47. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $164.41 and a one year high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

