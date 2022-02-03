Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Shares Down 0.6%

Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 152 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 153.50 ($2.06). Approximately 59,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 260,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.50 ($2.08).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.08) price target on shares of Springfield Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 149 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 151.40. The firm has a market cap of £157.11 million and a PE ratio of 11.29.

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two markets, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buys and sells real estate and residential property, and management services.

