Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) was down 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.19 and last traded at $62.19. Approximately 8,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 761,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.02.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.97 and a 200 day moving average of $105.91. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.94, for a total value of $2,618,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,570 shares of company stock worth $15,288,156 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

