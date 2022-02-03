Square (NYSE:SQ) Trading Down 6.8%

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s share price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $104.77 and last traded at $106.30. Approximately 194,921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,305,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.04.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.47 and a 200-day moving average of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 99.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,660 shares of company stock worth $4,034,941. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Square by 56.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

