SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

TSE:SSRM traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$20.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,070. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 6.39. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of C$17.29 and a 1 year high of C$25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 10.41%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

