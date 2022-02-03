Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Trading Down 2.5%

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY)’s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.75. 5,086 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 240% from the average session volume of 1,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stabilus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.84.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

