StableXSwap (STAX) Price Hits $1.03

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. StableXSwap has a market cap of $14.09 million and approximately $336.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One StableXSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002800 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About StableXSwap

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

