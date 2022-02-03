Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) Trading Up 0.9%

Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC)’s share price was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.56 and last traded at $27.54. Approximately 4,528 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 4,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 774,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,000. Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF comprises 2.5% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 58.24% of Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

