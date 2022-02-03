Standard Protocol 1-Day Volume Reaches $109,675.00 (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000491 BTC on major exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $109,675.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00050310 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.47 or 0.07135814 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00055434 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,223.69 or 0.99727551 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00054217 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

