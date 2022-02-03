Standard Protocol (STND) Market Cap Hits $2.43 Million

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $296,715.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00049722 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,604.54 or 0.07095191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00055675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,618.62 or 0.99754910 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00054714 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.