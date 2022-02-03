Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $752,849,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,247,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,263,000 after buying an additional 1,387,671 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,520,000 after buying an additional 904,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 742.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 953,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after buying an additional 840,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK opened at $174.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $164.32 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

