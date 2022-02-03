Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.67

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$64.67 and traded as high as C$68.39. Stantec shares last traded at C$67.59, with a volume of 161,762 shares traded.

STN has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 price objective (up from C$76.00) on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday, January 24th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.85.

Get Stantec alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$69.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$64.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$932.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$971.56 million. Equities analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.9400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,902,640. Also, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 1,895 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.28, for a total value of C$136,970.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,306 shares in the company, valued at C$1,829,117.68. Insiders have sold 48,284 shares of company stock worth $3,407,943 over the last ninety days.

About Stantec (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.