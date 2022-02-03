Stellar (XLM) Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000519 BTC on major exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $4.75 billion and approximately $252.03 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00132951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00050218 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.00182080 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00029173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002513 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.61 or 0.07094615 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,246 coins and its circulating supply is 24,849,673,264 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

