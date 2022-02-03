Stephen F. Betz Sells 3,123 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $58,681.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,093. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $829.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.26.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.
CRNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
