Stephen F. Betz Sells 3,123 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $58,681.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,093. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $829.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.26.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,118,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,492,000 after purchasing an additional 180,632 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,712,000 after buying an additional 304,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,084,000 after buying an additional 23,453 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 608,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 338,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

CRNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

