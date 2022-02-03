stETH (STETH) Market Capitalization Tops $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 3rd. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH coin can currently be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00050624 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.42 or 0.07178411 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00055701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,134.79 or 0.99897619 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00054521 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.