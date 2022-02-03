Steven G. Mihaylo Buys 3,000 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $13,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CXDO remained flat at $$4.09 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 7,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $75.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Crexendo in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crexendo by 49.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 6.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

