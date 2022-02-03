Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $350.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 46.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FB. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $83.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.37. 8,554,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,691,152. The company has a market cap of $665.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $326.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.72. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $253.50 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,069 shares of company stock valued at $61,177,514. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

